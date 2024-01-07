EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Country Stitches had its 36th annual Quilt-A-Thon Saturday in East Lansing. Once again, volunteers got together and made quilts all day long to donate to charities around mid-Michigan.

Saturday was the second and final day of the event, and everyone was hard at work. The owner of Country Stiches told 6 News the goal is to make 100 quilts.

“This is a great event for anyone who likes color, fabric,” said Ann Covert Drane. “You get to make new friends. You get to do something that you really love, and you know what you’re doing is going to help someone.”

Quilt-A-Thon. Country Stitches owner Ann Covert Drane (WLNS)

One 88-year-old woman said she’s been part of the Quilt-A-Thon for 30 years. She said she loves the friendships she’s made over the years and is happy the quilts are for a good cause.

“I hope it brings joy, seeing the patterns, and also give them warmth. And let them know that there’s a lot of good in this world. And that it’s a helping hand where maybe they can reach out and help others,” said Ginny Balgoyen.

The event ended at 4 p.m. Saturday. Country Stitches has multiple events like it through the year.