LANSING TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – A 15-year-old was charged as an adult Wednesday stemming from the weekend shooting death of an Ingham County Democratic Party leader.

Ingham County Prosecutor John DeWane charged 15-year-old Lamar Kemp with multiple charges related to the shooting death of 63-year-old Ted Lawson. Kemp is being held without bond. He’s facing felony firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and a murder charge. The decision to charged Kemp as an adult, DeWane says, was due to previous history with the court system and because of the gravity of the accused crime.

Lawson’s death has shaken city, state and federal leaders from the region.

Ted Lawson (WLNS)

Wednesday evening was the first time Ingham County Democratic Party members met since Lawson’s death Sunday.

Lawson, who served as secretary for the county party, was also known for his work with the union at the Meijer store where he was employed.

Robin Smith, Second Vice Chair for the county party, says Lawson loved his neighborhood.

Police say Lawson was shot Sunday afternoon in the 1100 block of North Jenison Ave. He was canvassing for a Lansing City Council candidate, although DeWane says his political activity does not appear to have played a role in the shooting.

Police on North Jenison Street in Lansing on Sunday. (Photo/WLNS).

Smith says today’s arraignment brings mixed emotions to this case

“Number one — it sits very well that the police department and the detectives all work together to try and make sure they brought closure to getting a suspect for his murder,” Smith tells 6 News. “It brings a calm to the community because you’re not worried about if that individual still out there, it does sadden me that it was a youth and we know that we have a lot of issues with crime and our young people so it really saddens me because today you’re not seeing just one family hurting but a second family hurting about loss”

Kemp is expected to be in court again later this month.