County requests state for special prosecutor on case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office is now asking the state to appoint a special prosecutor to work on the case involving a Michigan State University police captain.

Valerie O’Brien was arrested earlier this month on a warrant request from the Michigan State Police.

Due to O’Brien working in law enforcement, the prosecutor’s office confirmed that it has filed a conflict designation in the case.

In addition, the state is requesting Attorney General Dana Nessel to assign an elected prosecutor from another county to handle it.

The full explanation for O’Brien’s arrest is not yet known.