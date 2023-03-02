LAWTON, Mich. (WLNS) — Two parents were arrested after their 4-year-old child was found with a bag of methamphetamine at school.

According to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office, the narcotics unit was called on Feb. 27 after local school officials discovered a bag containing 1.5 ounces of meth that a 4-year-old student had taken out for snack time.

Detectives identified the child’s parents, a 31-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman from Lawton.

Police were granted a search warrant for their home and the grandparent’s home.

During the search of the parents’ house, police found a large amount of cocaine and a digital scale. Both parents were taken to the Van Buren County Jail for drug-related charges.

Detectives with the narcotics unit and Lawton police are still investigating how the child got the meth.

Officials said Child Protective Services were contacted on this case and the child is currently placed with other family members.