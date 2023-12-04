LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A new store in Delta Township, Bricks and Minifigs, offers all things Legos and a chance to get creative.

Evan Borin and Salima Matariyeh from Okemos have been selling Legos online for years, a pastime Borin says it all started because of his twins. “Let’s start a business, let’s do something together so that you guys can generate a little bit of your own income,” Borin told 6 News. “They’ve always been pulling me into the Lego store, so we started just buying piles and piles of random blocks.”

Couple builds Lansing business one toy brick at a time with Bricks and Minifigs store. (WLNS)

But the online business started to get intense leading the pair to take things to the next level with a new store. “We pretty much have everything Lego or Lego-related,” Borin said. “Parts that also can be compatible with the product. And a variety of different things that you really won’t find anywhere else in town.”

Along with new Lego sets the store stocks retired sets and build-your-own mini-figures. “So I’ve got some shorts I thought was a skirt,” a young customer told 6 News. “I have a little nice top. I’m gonna do her hair, and that’s all.”

Another unique characteristic of Bricks and Minifigs – you can trade in your Legos for money or store credit. “Just having a shop with just exclusive Lego and being able to get older sets, things that are hard to find,” shopper Steve Stanley said. “And from what I’ve seen, very reasonable prices. Yes, this will definitely be a place I’ll be coming (to) more ’cause it’s just an amazing place from everything I’ve seen.”

When 6 News visited the store, it was filled with people of all ages looking to enjoy some good finds. “A number of people have come in and thanked us for opening,” Borin said. “I think just solidifies why we did it. And it’s been truly amazing and everybody who has been through the door has been super positive. And it definitely has made us feel like we made the right decision coming to Lansing.”

The two say they have plans to expand by hosting birthday parties and doing more in the community.