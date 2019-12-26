Police looking for couple that went missing Christmas Eve

Barry County, Mich. (WLNS)

Police are asking for help in finding a couple that went missing on Christmas Eve.

James and Dora Boulter were last seen Dec. 24 around 10:30 p.m. in Plainwell. They were driving a yellow Jeep Renegade with a Michigan license plate of 8MBJ29.

The couple was leaving their friend’s home in Orangeville Township.

The couple’s family notified the sheriff’s office on Christmas when the two did not come home.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 269-948-4801 or Central Dispatch at 269-948-4800.