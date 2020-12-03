Couple receives unemployment mail addressed to other people

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A couple in Lansing is receiving other people’s mail from the Unemployment Insurance Agency. The letters have their address, but not their names.

We’re here for you with what you should do if this happens to you and what the UIA has to say about this.

Roxanne Spence and her husband have gotten about 10 letters from the Unemployment Insurance Agency and it started at the beginning of the pandemic.

Spence said, “It’s happened four or five times just in the last week. We got two yesterday. One on Monday.”

An employee with the UIA said these letters were received because of criminals and it was a fraud attempt. The claims were flagged as suspicious and will not be paid if the identity is not verified.

You can report fraud by going to michigan.gov/uia or contact customer service at 1-866-500-0017.

Spence said, “If this is happening to other people then just put it back in the mail and also try to make sure that, just raise awareness that it’s happening. “