BROOKLYN, Mich. (WLSN) – For more than 70 years Village Creamery’s been a staple on Main Street in Brooklyn, Michigan, but last year it almost was gone for good with ready buyers planning to shut it down.

Until Andrew Terryah and Sara Bieda took a leap of faith and stepped in and bought the store.

“I love the fact that we are able to contribute to the community, I do. And I love this area and anything that we can do to help improve, we’re all for,” said Bieda.

Now the former horse trainers are learning the ice cream business one scoop at a time. For them, it’s about keeping the heart of small businesses up and running.

“The backbone of any town or any village was small business. That’s how they all started. Whether it’s the small ice cream shop, the hardware store, It’s the backbone of every town or city throughout the United States, so you know I think it’s important that we get back to that,” said Terryah.

They serve more than forty different flavors. Sara says the best thing is seeing the smiles on kids’ faces when they come in after a day at school or baseball game.

“People are driving by and honking and kids are having a great time and it’s just it’s nice to see that again especially after you know two years where kids especially haven’t been able to interact with each other like they had before.”

It’s also helping keep family traditions alive for dads and daughters like Kary and Carly, whose favorite part is simple.

“That we can eat it together.”

It’s that family tradition Andrew and Sara are planning to continue.

“Somebody else asked me, what are your plans in the future? And I said I need to own it for another 30 years for sure because I want to see it out for 100 years. You know so it means a lot to me, and to keep the integrity of this establishment,” said Terryah.

The shop is hosting ‘Take a ride in the big banana car.’ That is set for Saturday and Sunday from noon to 9 pm.