JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A court of appeals in Jackson has turned down an appeal from a man serving a life sentence for a murder in Jackson County.

Anthony Wayne Hubbard, 60, is serving his sentence at Thumb Correctional Facility in Lapeer, for the murder of Yatasha Bush August 2003, according to witness testimony.

According to officials, Hubbard sought to strike witness testimony and presented “new evidence” in his appeal this week in court, in an effort to show he did not commit the murder.

Officials said the court upheld the previous witness testimony on the murder, saying none of the new evidence Hubbard presented was actually new, including a polygraph test he had previously taken.

Hubbard also claimed the prosecutors had committed misconducted and that his lawyers were ineffective, which the court also dismissed.