LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Court of Claims on Thursday dismissed a case brought by two firearm advocacy groups who allege Open Meetings Act violations by the Michigan Senate and House of Representatives.

Plaintiffs Michigan Open Carry, Inc. and Great Lakes Gun Rights sued the legislature claiming multiple meetings about pending gun legislation did not comply with the OMA requirements to allow a citizen to address the public body.

While Judge James Redford found the majority of OMA violations alleged from the Senate did not violate OMA, he did find the House Committee on the Judiciary violated the law by failing to have rules in place about addressing hearings in public meetings.

“The parties have provided no evidence that the House Committee on Judiciary has adopted rules similar to those adopted by the Senate committee,” the Court said in the ruling. “The Standing Rules of the House clearly address the public’s right to attend committee hearings and meetings, but are silent about the public’s right to address House committees. Neither the House in its Standing Rules nor the Committee on Judiciary have established and recorded a rule that expressly states that verbal testimony may be limited at the discretion of a committee chair, as the Senate has expressly done.”

Despite that finding, Redford ruled there was no need for a court order to compel the committee to comply with the Open Meetings Act.

“The Court leaves to the wisdom of the legislative branch the rules to be enacted to bring the House into compliance with the OMA,” he concluded.

In relation to claims against the Senate and various committees, Redford found there was not evidence of OMA violations.

“The documentation provided by the parties and the recordings of the four committee hearings support a conclusion that not everyone who wished to address the public body was able to do so in large part because of certain inefficiencies in the conducting of the hearings, including the late start of several of the committee meetings and the chair’s failure to set reasonable restrictions on the length of testimony.”

The Michigan Department of Attorney General represented the state legislature in the defense. “Michigan residents certainly have the right to attend, participate in, and express their opinions at open meetings, but that doesn’t translate to an absolute right to unlimited, in-person testimony,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement Friday.

Tom Lambert of Michigan Open Carry said in a press release Friday that the judge’s statement on the judiciary committee’s actions reinforced the complaints of the firearm advocates.

“Judge Redford confirmed what we already knew: the Michigan House violated state law when it prevented pro-gun organizations and constituents from testifying in numerous gun control committee hearings earlier this year,” Lambert said.

