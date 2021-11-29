Court doc: School admin stole hundreds of thousands over 7 years

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A former assistant superintendent at Grand Haven Area Public Schools is accused of embezzling nearly $1 million from the school district.

According to court documents obtained by News 8 Monday, authorities say Brian Wheeler stole the money by faking invoices of about $7,000 each from a company that doesn’t exist. He would pick up the checks from the district and deposit the money in his own accounts. He would then move it around using a money transfer app.

In all, he is believed to have ripped off more than $900,000 since 2014.

A Grand Haven police detective testified to a judge that Wheeler’s wife admitted to her last week what he was doing.

Police started looking into the situation earlier this month when other district officials realized bond money that was set aside for the technology department was missing.

Wheeler, 56, had worked for the district for more than 20 years. He was fired Nov. 22 after he failed to show up to investigative interviews. The next day, police put out the word that they were looking for him. Later that same day, he was spotted and arrested in Muskegon.

He was arraigned Wednesday on charges of embezzlement and using a computer to commit a crime.