Court Justice McCormack congratulates brother on Oscar win

(WLNS) — This morning reactions continue to come in from the 93rd Annual Award Ceremony, especially with one notable reaction coming from Michigan’s Chief Justice Mary McCormack.

I mean, that’s an Oscar. And that’s my brother ⁦@skillzwill⁩ . pic.twitter.com/N1XwrXDAta — Chief Justice McCormack (@BridgetMaryMc) April 26, 2021

Her brothers name is Wil McCormack and he brought home a Oscar last night.

Will McCormack worked as the Co-Writer and Co-Director of the film “If Anything Happens I Love You”.

It’s a 2D animated film about a family that lost a love one due to gun violence.

The animation took home the Oscar for “Best Animated Short Film”, and beat out other movies like “Burrow” and “Yes-People”.