Court Justice McCormack congratulates brother on Oscar win

(WLNS) — This morning reactions continue to come in from the 93rd Annual Award Ceremony, especially with one notable reaction coming from Michigan’s Chief Justice Mary McCormack.
Her brothers name is Wil McCormack and he brought home a Oscar last night.
Will McCormack worked as the Co-Writer and Co-Director of the film “If Anything Happens I Love You”.
It’s a 2D animated film about a family that lost a love one due to gun violence.
The animation took home the Oscar for “Best Animated Short Film”, and beat out other movies like “Burrow” and “Yes-People”.