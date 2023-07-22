LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The U.S. Court of Appeals for the sixth Circuit has granted Mich. Attorney General Dana Nessel’s request review a state court’s decision in her lawsuit to shut down Enbridge Energy’s aging Line 5 pipelines in the Straits of Mackinac.

The Sixth Circuit will hear arguments on whether the case, seeking to shut down the 70-year-old crude oil pipeline segments, should be in state or federal court, said the Office of Attorney General on Friday.

In Nov. 2020, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer acted to revoke the 1953 easement allowing it to operate in the Straits of Mackinac, citing documented dangers to the Great Lakes and affiliated resources, but Enbridge declined to follow the order, saying the state did not have the authority to end its pipeline operations.

AG Nessel originally sued Enbridge in state court in 2019, seeking to void the 1953 easement and end its operations in the straits. In the summer of 2020, the state court ordered the pipelines in the straits to be shut down for several weeks to ensure their safety, following evidence of compromising impacts.

Nessel and Enbridge both filed motions for the state court to decide the case, but before a decision could take place, Enbridge removed the case to federal court after the deadline to do so had passed.

The federal trial court then denied Nessel’s request to take the case back to state court.

Nessel subsequently asked the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals to review that decision, rather than wait for full litigation to take place in the federal trial court.

Now that the Court of Appeals has agreed to hear the case, the court will determine a date for the AG and Enbridge to argue before a panel of judges.

“As Michigan’s top law enforcement official, I brought this case forward on behalf of the People of Michigan to protect Michigan’s Great Lakes,” Nessel said. “It is a Michigan case that belongs in a Michigan court. Enbridge voluntarily litigated this case in state court for over a year before deciding it would prefer a different forum. Today the Sixth Circuit granted my request to review this important matter, and I am hopeful that they will send this case back to state court where it belongs.”

Line 5 transports as much as 540,000 barrels per day of light crude oil and natural gas liquids, according to Enbridge. It runs from Superior, Wis., to Sarnia, Ontario.

In Michigan, Line 5 currently supplies 65% of the Upper Peninsula’s propane demand and 55% of the state’s overall propane needs, according to Enbridge.