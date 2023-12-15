LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Bay County man will not face charges for possession of drugs after his mother called 911 believing he was overdosing.

The Michigan Court of Appeals upheld a Bay County Circuit Court judge’s decision to dismiss the cases against the man under Michigan’s Good Samaritan law. The Appeals Court judges and the Circuit Court judge concluded that because the man’s mother had reason to believe he was suffering from a drug overdose when she called 911, the law kicked in.

Prosecutors had charged the man with possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl. They appealed to the circuit court ruling, arguing that because the man did not require any medical care that day, and that because the man had originally claimed to have only consumed alcohol — the drug overdose provisions in the Good Samaritan law could not be applied.

A Bay county court had already told prosecutors the case couldn’t proceed because of the law. Prosecutors appealed that decision resulting in this case.

The ruling has been published, which means unless it is overturned by the state supreme court it considering guiding case law.

Local harm reduction specialist Julia Miller from Punks With Lunch praised the court’s action in a message to 6 News.

“I’m thankful that the court upheld the Good Samaritan act,” she wrote. “People who use substances and the people in their lives deserve to feel safe to be able to utilize the services of 911 without fear of prosecution — just as anyone else does. The act was put in place to help keep people safe and reduces the amount of overdose deaths. Without it, more lives will be lost.”