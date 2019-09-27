Court rules that state must work with faith-based adoption and foster agencies

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– In federal court, a judge found the Michigan Attorney General and the state were discriminating towards faith-based adoption and foster agencies by not working with them.

The decision was made in the spring of this year, even though there is a state law protecting faith-based agencies to exercise their religious beliefs.

Today, the ruling in Buck v. Gordon, will ensure that faith-based agencies will continue to do work to help children find homes.

Melissa and Chad Buck adopted five children through St. Vincent Catholic Charities and wanted to see these groups help families like their own.

Becket Law represented them in a lawsuit that was filed back in the spring of 2019.

Lori Windham on the Senior Counsel for Becket says she’s happy with the ruling.

“I’m really glad to see a decision that state agencies can’t discriminate against unpopular religious beliefs. They have to approach everyone fairly and can’t require a religious group to adopt the state’s beliefs,” said Windham.

And that more agencies will give families and children more options for adoptions and fostering.

“It ensures that agencies like St. Vincent, who are so good at finding homes for children with disabilities and older children who have a harder time finding homes,” said Windham “this will make sure that agencies who are doing good work, will continue to do good work.”