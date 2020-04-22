COVID-19 case total tops 33,000 in Michigan with 2,813 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting 33,966 cases, 2,813 deaths and 3,237 recovered from COVID-19 in Michigan.

Today’s case total is up by 999 individual cases and 113 deaths from yesterday.

Yesterday marked the day with the single most deaths in one day in Michigan with 232 reported deaths. These new deaths are included in the mortality information posted to the Michigan Coronavirus website. As a result of the most recent assessment, yesterday’s data includes 95 additional deaths identified by matching death certificates to confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Michigan currently stands as no.6 in the nation for most COVID-19 cases behind New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Illinois:

New York (258,000+ cases) New Jersey (94,800+ cases) Massachusetts (41,100+ cases) Pennsylvania (36,000+ cases) Illinois (35,000+ cases) Michigan (32,967+ cases)

Wayne County, Michigan is currently ranked no.7 in U.S. counties for most COVID-19 cases behind New York City, Nassau NY, Suffolk NY, Westchester NY and Cook Illinois with 14,255+ cases.

More than 75% of all deaths and cases from COVID-19 in Michigan are centralized in the Metro Detroit Area, including Wayne, Oakland and Macomb Counties.

In COVID-19 news across the nation:

Today’s new case numbers come amid reports that the first U.S. coronavirus death came weeks before previously thought.

Originally, the first reported COVID-19 death was February 26 in Kirkland, Washington.

However, autopsies of two individuals who died at home on February 6 and February 17 in Santa Clara County, Calif. showed they died from COVID-19, the Santa Clara County coroner said, after receiving confirmation from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

More benefits to come for SNAP recipients

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the U.S., the U.S. Department of Agriculture is making additional efforts to ensure SNAP households have enough to eat during this time.

Today the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced emergency benefit increases will rise 40% for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households.

What a 40% increase looks like in a household

Currently, a household with two adults, 3 children, and no income can receive the maximum benefit of $768. However, due to reportable income and other factors, the average 5-person household receives significantly less, $528. These emergency benefits would provide the average 5-person household an additional $240 monthly in food purchasing power, bringing the average household up to the same benefit level as households already receiving the maximum.

Today’s announcement is the latest in a series of actions that USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service has taken to uphold the USDA’s commitment to “Do Right and Feed Everyone” during this national emergency. Other actions include:

· Providing more than 227 million pounds of food – valued at $243 million through The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), with another $850 million available from the FFCRA and Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Stimulus (CARES) Act.

· Launching Pandemic-EBT (P-EBT) to provide the value of school breakfast and lunch to families eligible for free and reduce-price lunch;

· Providing more than one million meals a week to rural children through public-private partnership Meals to You;

Coronavirus could “be even more difficult” next winter, CDC warns

As many governors discuss re-opening their state economies, CDC Director Robert Redfield said Tuesday that a coronavirus outbreak next winter could “be even more difficult” than what the nation is currently facing because it could coincide with flu season.

If America had to face two respiratory outbreaks at the same time, Redfield said, it would put even more stress on the already overburdened healthcare system. He urged health officials to convince Americans to get their flu shot as early as possible, adding that doing so “may allow there to be a hospital bed available for your mother or grandmother that may get coronavirus.”