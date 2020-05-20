COVID-19 case total tops 53,000 in Michigan

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting 53,009 cases and 5,060 deaths due to the coronavirus in Michigan.

Today there are 659 new cases and 43 new deaths.

Locally, there are 667 cases and 23 deaths in Ingham County, 421 cases and 26 deaths in Jackson County, 136 cases and 10 deaths in Clinton County.

Half of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the state have recovered, according to state data.

The case number today comes as continued protests at the Michigan State Capitol ensue amid opposition to Gov. Whitmer’s stay-at-home order.

An organizer said today’s protest, “Operation Haircut” was planned to show support for an Owosso barber who reopened at the beginning of May.

Karl Manke opened up his barbershop in Owosso despite the governor’s orders requiring hair salons to remain closed until May 28.

Also happening in Michigan today, more than 10,000 Michiganders are evacuating after two dams, the Edenville Dam and the Sanford Dam, about 140 miles northwest of Detroit, collapsed due to floodwaters Tuesday evening.

.@GovWhitmer declared a state of emergency for @midlandcountymi after the Edenville & Sanford Dams breached. “If you have not evacuated the area, do so now and get somewhere safe,” said Gov. Whitmer. “This is unlike anything we’ve seen in Midland County.” https://t.co/hMmN5QBdlQ https://t.co/oC3YzKv8Ls — Michigan.gov (@migov) May 20, 2020

The initial dam breach caused the failure of a second area dam – the Sanford Dam. As a result, the Tittabawassee River is overflowing its 24-foot flood stage and is expected to crest around 38 feet today. At 7 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said the flood stage was over 34 feet and rising.

The evacuations are raising questions about safe social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic and whether evacuees will be too close together at shelters.

Shelters have opened across Midland County. Shelters remain open until further notice at:

Midland High School at 1301 Eastlawn

Bullock Creek High School at 1420 S. Badour

West Midland Family Center at 4011 W Isabella

Members of the Michigan National Guard will mitigate the risk of COVID-19 spread during this emergency response using carefully supervised medical protocols, including pre-screening, mission-appropriate face covering, social distancing, and sanitizing equipment.

The recent series of events between has also sparked national conversation between President Trump and Gov. Whitmer.

Yesterday, President Trump tweeted that he was going to withhold funding to Michigan after incorrectly stating the Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson had mailed ballots to all Michiganders. Benson actually announced all Michigan residents would be receiving applications to vote by mail, not ballots.

Breaking: Michigan sends absentee ballots to 7.7 million people ahead of Primaries and the General Election. This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State. I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path!.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

Today, President Trump said the opposite and directed federal emergency management responders to Michigan following the dams’ collapse.

My team is closely monitoring the flooding in Central Michigan – Stay SAFE and listen to local officials. Our brave First Responders are once again stepping up to serve their fellow citizens, THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

We have sent our best Military & @FEMA Teams, already there. Governor must now “set you free” to help. Will be with you soon! https://t.co/cuG1YacPdx — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, said downtown Midland, a city of 42,000 about 8 miles downstream from the Sanford Dam, faced an especially serious flooding threat. Dow Chemical Co.’s main plant sits on the city’s riverbank.

More information on the dams via the Associated Press:

In 2018, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission revoked the license of the company that operated the Edenville Dam due to non-compliance issues that included spillway capacity and the inability to pass the most severe flood reasonably possible in the area.

The Edenville Dam, which was built in 1924, was rated in unsatisfactory condition in 2018 by the state. The Sanford Dam, which was built in 1925, received a fair condition rating.

Both dams are in the process of being sold.

There were 19 high hazard dams in unsatisfactory or poor condition in Michigan in 2018, ranking 20th among the 45 states and Puerto Rico for which The Associated Press obtained condition assessments.

Flood warnings in Michigan were issued following widespread rainfall of 4 to 7 inches since Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy runoff pushed rivers higher.

What’s being done

“We will continue working with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to assist with patrol vessels anywhere we can,” said Lt. Jeremy Payne, the DNR’s district law supervisor in Bay City.

More than 20 conservation officers from throughout the region responded with 10 DNR patrol vessels and search and rescue equipment to help continue the evacuation of flood victims.

Michigan National Guard units from Bay City, Saginaw, Port Huron, and other nearby communities have responded to a request for assistance following massive flooding in the Midland area resulting from the breach of the Edenville and Sanford Dams.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) requested that the units to provide assistance evacuating Midland area residents. Approximately 130 Soldiers and more than 40 specialized vehicles arrived in the area to provide assistance. The National Guard began missions Wednesday, May 20, at 4 a.m., evacuating citizens, augmenting emergency planners, and preparing logistical support.

The Michigan National Guard is using assets such as Light Medium Tactical Vehicles (LMTVs) that are capable of driving through high water for this mission. More than 200 Soldiers and additional equipment are expected to arrive throughout the day. Additional guard members are on standby with capabilities for other missions including aviation, rescue hoist, and logistical support, if required.