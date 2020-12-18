COVID-19 cases declining in Michigan for third straight week

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — COVID-19 cases in Michigan declined for the third straight week, according to the most recent MI COVID response data report.

The decreases in COVID-19 cases can be seen among most age groups, races and ethnicities. Similarly, fewer cases have race and ethnicity documented.

Current cases remain some of the highest to date during the pandemic.

The number of active outbreaks is down 2% from the last week.

The increasing rate of deaths has slowed from previous weeks. In the last 30 days, 10% deaths occur among those younger than 60.

The death rate highest for white residents but peaks among the Native American population is concerning.

COVID-19-like illness decreased over the past three week and is now around 6%.

Hospitalizations and ICU utilization are plateauing or decreasing. Hospitalizations are declining and are now 80% of the high in the spring.

The ICU occupancy is greater than 30% but flattened over three weeks.

Four regions have greater than 30% of Adult ICU beds with patients positive for COVID-19.

For the full update, visit Michigan.gov/coronavirus and this PDF for the report.