Covid-19 cases surge as vaccine approval draws near in the U.S.

Los Angeles, Cali.(WLNS)–Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is entering the final phase of review by U.S. government regulators. The FDA released a positive review of Pfizer’s vaccine today, saying it is strongly protective against covid-19 and appears safe.
On Thursday during a live debate, a group of independent experts will go over the FDA’s findings and vote on whether to recommend the vaccine. An emergency use authorization could follow.
Today, the White House held a vaccine summit to discuss the government’s evaluation process and distribution. vaccine executives were invited but both Pfizer and Moderna declined. President Trump kicked off the indoor event.
Cases of coronavirus in the U.S. account for a third of all cases worldwide. In California, hospitals are at 80% capacity and most of the state is under a three-week lockdown. In Saint Paul, Minnesota Doctor Benji Mathews says his hospital is stretched thin. The Kentucky Statehouse has a wreath to honor the more than 2-thousand residents who’ve died from covid.