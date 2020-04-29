COVID-19 cases top 40,000 in Michigan with 3,670 deaths

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting 40,399 cases and 3,670 deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan.

That is up by 1,137 individual new cases and 103 new deaths reported since yesterday.

Today’s report comes in anticipation of protests in Lansing tomorrow.

Multiple groups have indicated they will hold protests on the Capitol Lawn beginning around 9:00 a.m. The Lansing Police Department (LPD), Lansing Fire Department (LFD) and Lansing Public Service Department are collaborating to ensure public safety and traffic flow are kept throughout the City.

Protests have been ongoing intermittently in the past two weeks due to business owner’s frustrations with Gov. Whitmer’s Stay Home Stay Safe Executive Order, which took place on March 24.

Today at the State Capitol, a small protest broke out.

A small group of protesters were removed from the closed gallery of the Michigan House of Representatives this morning.

About one dozen people chanted “Open Michigan Now” and refused to leave the area.

Whitmer has since faced several lawsuits alleging her executive order violates both the First and Fifth Amendment rights to assemble and that “private property shall not be taken for public use without just compensation” as their grounds for the lawsuit.

The group says “these rights have been unjustifiably infringed by Governor Whitmer’s executive orders 2020-21 and 2020-42.”

Whitmer and many other state governors have said more testing is needed before state economies can re-open.

*8,342 people have recovered from COVID-19. Recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available). The number of persons recovered on April 24, 2020 represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to March 25, 2020. If an individual dies from a COVID-related cause >30 days from onset/referral, they are removed from the number of persons recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.