COVID-19 cases top 56,000 in Michigan with 5,372 deaths

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — COVID-19 cases have topped 56,000 in Michigan with 5,372 deaths, state health officials reported today.

There are 406 new cases and 38 new deaths today. *The deaths announced today includes 17 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. See cumulative data page for more information.

Nationally, the death toll has reached 100,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The report comes just as a Michigan court ordered Owosso barber, Karl Manke, to close his shop and stop defying the state’s coronavirus restrictions.

Manke said he is not backing down and will continue to cut hair.

The Michigan appeals court overturned a decision by a Shiawassee County judge and ordered him to sign an injunction sought by state regulators.

Manke, 77, told The Associated Press that he got the news while cutting someone’s hair and he doesn’t intend to comply with it.

“I could care less,” he said by phone from his shop in Owosso, about 70 miles northwest of Detroit. “If they want to put me in jail, put me in jail. … I will be governed – fair governing – but not ruled. This is a police state action.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has kept barbershops and hair salons closed for weeks, citing a high risk of virus transmission as stylists cut hair and people wait for their turn.

In other state news, Gov. Whitmer sent a letter to President Trump asking to extend Title 32 authority in order to use Michigan National Guard forces to help limit the spread of COVID-19 through July 31, 2020.

Title 32 status, which provides for federal pay and benefits, is currently authorized by the President through June 24.

On May 2, Gov. Whitmer announced medical specialists from the Michigan National Guard would assist Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) staff in testing every prisoner at the Baraga Correctional Facility. After Baraga, the facilities scheduled for testing included Alger Correctional Facility, Marquette Branch Prison, Newberry Correctional Facility, Chippewa Correctional Facility and Kinross Correctional Facility. All prisoners will be tested, totaling about 7,500 prisoners.

In April, the Michigan National Guard worked with Sparrow Engineering and Facilities Caregivers to set up a temperature-controlled shelter outside Sparrow Hospital’s Emergency Department to screen walk-in and ambulance Patients for COVID-19 before entering the hospital.

In other Lansing news, CVS Health announced it’s opening a new drive-thru testing site right here in the state’s capital.

The new Lansing location is just one of 16 other new drive-thru test sites that will open on May 29.

The address is: CVS Pharmacy drive-thru 240 M.A.C. East.

These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and deliver on the company’s goal to establish 1,000 locations across the country by the end of May as originally announced on April 27. Test sites help enable a goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.