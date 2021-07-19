COVID-19 Delta variant found in Barry County

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A person has been diagnosed with the Delta variant of COVID-19 in Barry County, the Barry-Eaton District Health Department announced in a press release.

The person tested positive for COVID on July 5 and was confirmed to have the delta variant today.

The individual was not vaccinated against COVID-19, the Health Department said.

The first case of the Delta variant found in Michigan was discovered in Ottawa County in June. There have since been several variant cases, including in Shiawassee, Ingham and Clinton counties.