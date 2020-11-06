COVID-19 is a big headache for migraine sufferers

(WLNS) — The coronavirus pandemic has been a major headache for many of us, literally.

Neurologists around the country are seeing more patients complaining about migraines during this unprecedented time.

The pandemic has meant big changes for Vicki Livolsi. She has had to teach her fourth grade class from home, with her own children also learning virtually.

“My husband leaves , he’s working during the pandemic. So I’ve been just challenging this all on my own from six in the morning till six at night,” Livosi, a long-term migraine sufferer said.

Livosi said she suffers from migraines and her debilitating headaches have been increasing.

“Stress is a huge trigger for me. I have had a migraine almost every day, since we’ve started back to work. And it is just, it just stays here,” she said.

Neurologists across the country report more patients complaining of worsening migraines and headaches during the pandemic.

Dr. Katherine Hamilton, director of the Penn Headache Program, said stress is just one factor.

“Also just changing routine; the migraine brain likes things to be stable, regular. With the pandemic, things are thrown up in the air, like getting your regular sleep schedule, regular exercise,” Dr. Hamilton said.

If you are getting more migraines, you may also want to take a close look at your work from home environment.

“There’s certainly increased screen time, and that can be a big migraine trigger. //and then also being on a laptop all day// can cause increased muscle tension in the neck and shoulders, which can cause tension headaches or can trigger migraines,” Dr. Hamilton said.

Dr. Hamilton recommends finding ways to manage stress like practicing mindfulness.

Livosi has been doing her best to try to unwind when she can.

“Enjoying nature is one of my coping mechanisms. So getting outside has really helped me and it takes me away from all those stressors,” Livosi said.