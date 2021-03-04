COVID-19 memorial honors lives lost

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— The pandemic has claimed the lives of friends, grandparents, sons, daughters and so many in our community.

Two memorials will go up in Mid-Michigan. One in Lansing, at the Lasning Mall and a similar one in Jackson at the Westwood Mall.

1 year into the pandemic- more than 500,000 Americans have lost their lives due to COVID-19



Today there’s a new memorial hoping to honor those no longer with us. pic.twitter.com/RlcWeVkIuV — Araceli Crescencio WLNS (@aracelireports) March 4, 2021

Yellow hearts will memorialize those gone because of the pandemic.



Laura Canfield, the organizer says after losing her own son Freddy Garza, she couldn’t go by with letting those no longer here be just another statistic.

“I don’t want to give up. because my son was denied the right to grow old,” Canfield said. “I need to live my life honoring him and not just hiding away from people. I need to let this out and other people need to know that they are not alone.”

If you would like to add the name of your loved one to the lists you can do so HERE.

A Facebook page has also been created as a way to communicate with others who are coping with loss and are going through a similar situation.