COVID-19: Mid-Michigan public school updates

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — 6 News is closely monitoring changes to public schools in the Mid-Michigan area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as our reporters hear more from local officials regarding school scheduling changes.

Grand Ledge Public Schools: No changes yet, but intense cleaning protocols are put into place

Dr. Brian Metcalf, Superintendent of Grand Ledge Public Schools

We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic as the issue continues to develop, and our district will take appropriate action. In fact, even before there were any confirmed cases in Michigan, our school district had begun to take action… Our custodians are using intense cleaning protocols to continue to provide clean, safe learning environments for students and staff. This includes a “fogger” that we had already purchased for every building. This fogger is used to sanitize classrooms. Our goal is to establish a rotation that would clean every room at least twice per week. We have installed more hand sanitizer stations across the school district, and teachers are being supplied with disinfectant spray bottles to use periodically. Again, cleaning surface areas is a good response to reduce exposure.

East Lansing Public Schools – decision to amend school schedule is pending after a county superintendents’ group meeting today, March 11.