COVID-19: New study on symptoms and asymptomatic spread

A British study has found 86% of people infected with the Coronavirus did not show the main symptoms on the day they were tested.

Researchers at University College London looked at data for more than 36,000 people between April and June of this year.

They found among those who tested positive 86% didn’t have a cough, fever, or loss of taste or smell.

The researchers say while people might have had symptoms in the days before their test, or developed them later, the study suggests many people might be spreading the virus while asymptomatic.

They add that frequent and widespread testing is needed to curb silent transmission.