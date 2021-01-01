Covid-19 pandemic leads to beer can shortage

Loa Angeles, Cali. (WLNS)-Even though traditional new year’s eve parties don’t exist this year–

millions of Americans will crack open a cold one at home tonight, and bid farewell to 20-20. However, some small beer makers are having a hard time getting their brews on stores shelves.

Business at the restaurant and brewery Gravity Height fizzled when the Covid crisis hit, so with less people buying beer in person the southern California company started canning it.

Many tap rooms and brew pubs have adopted the same sales strategy during the pandemic, but these craft brewers, including now face another challenge; there’s a limited supply of aluminum cans to put the beer in.

Bart Watson with the Brewers Association says aluminum can makers were facing high demand even before the pandemic, with many beverage companies switching from plastic to more environmentally friendly aluminum. That has places like Barrel House Z in Massachusettes paying a premium.

Can suppliers are working to open new manufacturing sites, but experts say the shortages will continue till the end of 2021, and possibly longer.