COVID-19 Relief Grant for small businesses begins today

Michigan (WLNS)- Today starting at 9 a.m. Michigan small businesses such as restaurants and bars that are hurting due to the pandemic, can apply for up to $15,000 out of a total of $10 million in relief.

This relief comes from the Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative and is a part of the CARES Act, which the state secured at the beginning of the pandemic.

“The $10 million is disbursed around the state so we are making sure that all corners of the state have a funding, application within that $10 million,” said Suzanne Perreault, Small Business Program Manager of M.E.D.C.

Currently, the CARES Act is set to end in the next few weeks, on Saturday, December 26. As of now, there has been nothing approved by Congress to replace it.

“The way this program is set up, each region has a certain allocation of that $10 million and its based on population and the number of businesses,” said Perreault.

The grant funding is expected to go fast, as it is a first come first served system. More than 650 small businesses are expected to be helped by this grant, and all business owners are encouraged to apply.

“This program is geared towards businesses that have been affected by COVID but also the current order. We will keep a window open but everyone should try their best to start at the 9 a.m. opening,” said Perreault.