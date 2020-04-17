Covid-19 response efforts making an impact in Jackson

It’s been a few weeks since the city launched its Jackson Covid 19 Action Network, and with the help of dozens of community leaders, the group has already raised more than $240,000 to help deliver 50,000 items to people in need.

The funding was created by the Jackson United Way, and the Jackson Community Foundation with donations coming from local businesses, organizations, and everyday people.

The city says the money is broken down into several categories including basic needs such as food, shelter, and other operations. One of the biggest needs being met is baby items. More than 23,000 diapers have been distributed with help from community group called Partial to Girls. The funding has also provided 43 people with six hotel night stays while the Interfaith Shelter was repaired, and cleaned.

The city says they are inspired by how much the community has come together.

“It’s been really amazing to see so many people in the community showing leadership by coming forward, and willing to help. I think it’s been really great to see so many different community organizations come together in JCAN. I think this shows the great care that’s going into this response, and the great care that’s happening in Jackson,” said Public information officer for the city of Jackson, and JCAN, Aaron Dimick.

Despite the funding there is still a huge need. Donations to the Covid-19 response are being accepted through the United Way’s website. http://uwjackson.org/covid-19-relief-fund/