COVID-19 shuts down “Be A Tourist” in mid-Michigan

Concerns over COVID-19 and the high number of businesses forced to close due to the virus, the 26th annual “Be A Tourist in Your Own Town” has been canceled.

According to a statement from the Greater Lansing Convention and Visitor Bureau, cancelling the June 6 event was a difficult decision.

The group said that it would be difficult to ask already hard-hit businesses to offer free admission on a June Saturday.

The annual event would open more than 100 attractions that people could visit by purchasing a $1 passport. CATA would offer rides to attractions for fifty cents per ride.

But the event may be revived in a different form once the virus passes and restrictions on community gatherings are lifted.

The GLCVB said a campaign to get people back out supporting local businesses could be launched in the spirit of Be A Tourist.