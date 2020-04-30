COVID-19 testing site to open in Blackman Township

FILE – In this April 20, 2020, file photo, members of the Los Angele Fire Department wear protective equipment as they conduct a new coronavirus test on a woman, left, in the Skid Row district in Los Angeles. The city of Los Angeles will offer free coronavirus testing to all residents regardless of whether they have symptoms. Until now tests were reserved for those with symptoms and frontline employees like health care and grocery store workers. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – COVID-19 testing services in Jackson County will expand Monday, May 4, when the Center for Family Health opens a COVID-19 testing site at the Northwest Community Health Center in Blackman Township.

It will be the third testing site opened by Center for Family Health since April 13. The other two are in Jackson at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, 1107 Adrian Street, and at the CFH Downtown Facility, 505 N. Jackson Street.

Health officials say readily available testing resources will be essential as Michigan begins the process of reopening. “Testing will continue to be important, and we want to offer a variety of settings for people,” said Molly Kaser, President and CEO of the Center for Family Health. “Testing is available to essential workers and first responders including those who currently show no symptoms.”

The Northwest Community Health Center is a school-based health center at R.W. Kidder Middle School, 6700 Rives Junction Road. COVID-19 testing at all three CFH sites is by appointment only. People who believe they may need testing should call the CFH testing hotline at (517) 748-5363.

The hotline is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Callers will discuss symptoms and risk factors with medical providers. If testing is appropriate under medical guidelines, appointments will be set at any of the CFH testing sites. Patients can drive up or walk up for appointments at all three CFH testing sites.

No one can be turned away due to the inability to pay. The Northwest site will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The MLK Center site is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Downtown Facility testing site is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.