COVID-19 tracker: Cases confirmed and under investigation in Michigan

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — According to Michigan government data, 520 people are being actively monitored for COVID-19.

This group of people includes those who were referred from CDC airport quarantine stations, self-referrals, close contacts of pending persons under investigation and healthcare provider referrals entered by local health departments.

Another 28 people have test results pending for COVID-19 and 120 people meet the criteria to have testing conducted, according to Michigan health data.

On Wednesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the state’s first two cases of coronavirus. One case is in Oakland County and the other is in Wayne County.

Yesterday, The Ingham County Health Department announced it was investigating three people for COVID-19.

“So currently there are no cases [in Ingham County] but right now we are monitoring three individuals and waiting for test results back from them,” said Joel D. Murr, deputy health officer of the Ingham County Health Department.

That same day, Michigan public universities: Central Michigan University, Eastern Michigan University, Michigan State University, Michigan Technological University, University of Michigan Wayne State University and Western Michigan University announced they would be transitioning to online classes either that day or following their spring breaks to prevent the spread of the virus.

Here in East Lansing, MSU students were told classes would be held online until the end of the semester, which is April 20.

Health officials said they do expect there to be more cases in Michigan.

“While most individuals who get this disease will have mild symptoms, this pandemic is serious, and we all have to do our part to prevent and slow spread as much as possible,” said Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy Director for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.