COVID-19 Update: 1,586 cases, 22 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today are reporting 1,586 cases and 22 new deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan.

One of the 22 deaths were identified during a vital records review.

The death toll is now 7,053 and the case total is 149,392.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are back up to the levels they were at in April at Sparrow Health System, according to Ingham County’s Health Officer.

“I am looking at numbers in Sparrow Health Systems and their COVID Census as they call it; they’re comparable to what we saw in April when we had the most hospitalizations we’ve seen during the pandemic.

Michigan’s test positivity rate is increasing — and it’s now above the World Health Organization’s recommended 5.0%.

On May 12, 2020 the World Health Organization (WHO) advised governments that before reopening, rates of positivity in testing (ie, out of all tests conducted, how many came back positive for COVID-19) of should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

The last time the COVID-19 7-day average positivity rate was 5.0% and above was early September when students returned to school, and specifically, university students began holding large, off-campus gatherings.

On September 17, the Ingham County Health Department ordered an additional 11 houses in East Lansing with known exposure of COVID-19 to quarantine for 14 days. A total of 39 houses went under the mandatory quarantine.

The city of East Lansing experienced a 315 percent increase in total case count between September 1 and 17. This upsurge in cases is driven almost entirely by an outbreak among MSU students which directly accounts for 80 percent of all new cases.

Today, Washtenaw County Health Department issued a 2-week stay-at-home order for University of Michigan students after rising COVID-19 cases traced to social gatherings off-campus.

The surge is “overwhelming the ability” of local health officials to confront the pandemic, Washtenaw County health officer Jimena Loveluck said.

More than 1,000 students have been infected since the start of fall term, despite limits on the size of gatherings and classes that are mostly held online. Cases related to U-M represent 61% of total county cases, compared to just 2% in August, Loveluck said.

Students can attend in-person classes and can leave their residence for exercise, work, food, medical appointments, voting and religious services, she said.

The order lasts until 7 a.m. on Nov. 3, Election Day. A similar order was enforced in September at Grand Valley State University in Ottawa County.

The restrictions coincide with the delayed start of the Big Ten football season. Michigan plays Minnesota on Saturday and Michigan State on Oct. 31.