COVID-19 Update: 1,791 cases confirmed in Michigan

Digital generated image of macro view of the corona virus. (Getty Images)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed 1,791 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Michigan with 24 deaths.

Wayne County has the most cases of coronavirus; it is also the most populous county in the state.

The counties with the most cases of confirmed COVID-19 are:

Wayne County – 873 cases, 5 deaths with 563 cases and 8 deaths in Detroit Oakland County- 428 cases, 4 deaths, Macomb County- 225 cases, 3 deaths Washtenaw County- 50 cases, 3 deaths

Today, WLNS 6 News Reporter Araceli Crescensio found that COVID-19 test results are one week behind, according to state health officials.

What are the coronavirus symptoms?

Fever, cough and shortness of breath.

If you develop emergency warning signs such as:

persistent pain nor pressure in the chest

new confusion or inability to arouse

bluish lips or face

difficulty breathing contact your medical care provider immediately.

How does coronavirus spread?

The virus is thought to spread person-to-person between people who are within 6 feet of one another

Spreads through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes

What should I do to protect myself?

Clean or wash your hands often, for at least 20 seconds

If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol

Avoid touching eyes, nose, mouth and unwashed hands

Avoid close contact (social distancing)

How long does coronavirus live on surfaces?

Current evidence suggests that novel coronavirus may live for hours to days on surfaces made from a variety of materials, according to the CDC

How should I clean and disinfect my home?

Routinely clean tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets and sinks with EPA-registered disinfectants

How should I clean if I live with someone who is self-quarantining/is ill?

Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces daily in household common areas (e.g. tables, hard-backed chairs, doorknobs, light switches, remotes, handles, desks, toilets, sinks)

In the bedroom/bathroom dedicated for an ill person: consider reducing cleaning frequency to as-needed (e.g., soiled items and surfaces) to avoid unnecessary contact with the ill person.

As much as possible, an ill person should stay in a specific room and away from other people in their home, following home care guidance.

The caregiver can provide personal cleaning supplies for an ill person’s room and bathroom, unless the room is occupied by a child or another person for whom such supplies would not be appropriate. These supplies include tissues, paper towels, cleaners and EPA-registered disinfectants (examples at this link.)

What should I do if I think I am sick?