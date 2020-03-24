COVID-19 Update: 1,791 cases confirmed in Michigan

Digital generated image of macro view of the corona virus. (Getty Images)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed 1,791 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Michigan with 24 deaths.

Wayne County has the most cases of coronavirus; it is also the most populous county in the state.

The counties with the most cases of confirmed COVID-19 are:

  1. Wayne County – 873 cases, 5 deaths with 563 cases and 8 deaths in Detroit
  2. Oakland County- 428 cases, 4 deaths,
  3. Macomb County- 225 cases, 3 deaths
  4. Washtenaw County- 50 cases, 3 deaths

Today, WLNS 6 News Reporter Araceli Crescensio found that COVID-19 test results are one week behind, according to state health officials.

What are the coronavirus symptoms?

  • Fever, cough and shortness of breath.
  • If you develop emergency warning signs such as:
  • persistent pain nor pressure in the chest
  • new confusion or inability to arouse
  • bluish lips or face
  • difficulty breathing contact your medical care provider immediately.

How does coronavirus spread?

The virus is thought to spread person-to-person between people who are within 6 feet of one another

  • Spreads through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes

What should I do to protect myself?

  • Clean or wash your hands often, for at least 20 seconds
  • If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol
  • Avoid touching eyes, nose, mouth and unwashed hands
  • Avoid close contact (social distancing)

How long does coronavirus live on surfaces?

Current evidence suggests that novel coronavirus may live for hours to days on surfaces made from a variety of materials, according to the CDC

How should I clean and disinfect my home?

How should I clean if I live with someone who is self-quarantining/is ill?

Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces daily in household common areas (e.g. tables, hard-backed chairs, doorknobs, light switches, remotes, handles, desks, toilets, sinks)

  • In the bedroom/bathroom dedicated for an ill person: consider reducing cleaning frequency to as-needed (e.g., soiled items and surfaces) to avoid unnecessary contact with the ill person.
  • As much as possible, an ill person should stay in a specific room and away from other people in their home, following home care guidance.
  • The caregiver can provide personal cleaning supplies for an ill person’s room and bathroom, unless the room is occupied by a child or another person for whom such supplies would not be appropriate. These supplies include tissues, paper towels, cleaners and EPA-registered disinfectants (examples at this link.)

What should I do if I think I am sick?

  • Stay home – people who have mild symptoms of COVID-19 are able to recover at home, according to the CDC. Do not leave.
  • See your doctor — call before you get medical care.
  • Stay away from others – you should limit yourself to one room and avoid others in your home. If you can, use a separate bathroom.
  • Limit contact with pets and animals — Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people with the virus limit contact with animals until more information is known.

