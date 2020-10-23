COVID-19 update: 1,826 cases, 18 deaths

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today reported 1,826 new coronavirus cases and 18 deaths in Michigan.

Overall, the United States’ COVID-19 cases are rising after heating a low at the end of September.

Many of the fall cases were attributed to outbreaks at colleges and universities.

The New York Times identified more than 1,700 American colleges and universities that have reported COVID-19 cases.

In Michigan, universities with the most amount of COVID-19 cases include MSU: 1,514 and Grand Valley State University: 1,029, according to NYTimes data.

In general, testing has gone up since the start of the pandemic, even reaching a high this past week with more than 60,000+ tests conducted on October 15

