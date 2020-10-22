COVID-19 update: 1,873 cases, 43 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today are reporting 43 additional deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,873 new cases.

Of the 43 deaths, 31 were identified in a vital records review.

The state COVID-19 case total is now 152,862 and 7,129 deaths.

On October 19, Michigan hit a test positivity rate of 7.7%, which is one of the highest test positive rates the state has seen in the pandemic, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

In the past week, Michigan has been conducting 3.2- 4.2 tests per 1,000 people. Some states are below Michigan in regards to testing, such as Virginia and Missouri, while others are much ahead, like Massachusetts, which has conducted 8.6 – 9.1 tests per 1,000 people in the past week.

COVID-19 cases are highest in Western Michigan, referring to places with greater than 19,000 COVID_19 cases per one million people: in Oceana and Kent Counties as well as several counties of the Upper Peninsula, including: Delta, Menominee, Iron and Houghton counties.

COVID-19 cases are low in the northern part of the lower peninsula, meaning less than 4,500 cases per million people in counties such as: Cheboygan, Presque Isle, Montmorency, Manistee, Antrim, Oscoda and Alcona to name a few.