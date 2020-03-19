COVID-19 UPDATE: State confirms 336 cases in Michigan

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed 336 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Michigan.

The most cases are in Oakland County (105), followed by the city of Detroit (75) and Macomb County (55).

Across the United States, cases have surpassed 10,000 with 150 deaths.

Today, officials said at least three people in Michigan have died from the coronavirus outbreak.

A woman in her 50s with other health complications died at McLaren Oakland medical center in Pontiac.

An 81-year-old man died at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

Both died Wednesday, along with a man at a Beaumont Health hospital in Wayne County.

What are the coronavirus symptoms?

Fever, cough and shortness of breath.

If you develop emergency warning signs such as:

persistent pain nor pressure in the chest

new confusion or inability to arouse

bluish lips or face

difficulty breathing contact your medical care provider immediately.

How does coronavirus spread?

The virus is thought to spread person-to-person between people who are within 6 feet of one another

Spreads through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes

What should I do to protect myself?

Clean or wash your hands often, for at least 20 seconds

If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol

Avoid touching eyes, nose, mouth and unwashed hands

Avoid close contact (social distancing)

How long does coronavirus live on surfaces?

Current evidence suggests that novel coronavirus may live for hours to days on surfaces made from a variety of materials, according to the CDC

How should I clean and disinfect my home?

Routinely clean tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets and sinks with EPA-registered disinfectants

How should I clean if I live with someone who is self-quarantining/is ill?

Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces daily in household common areas (e.g. tables, hard-backed chairs, doorknobs, light switches, remotes, handles, desks, toilets, sinks)

In the bedroom/bathroom dedicated for an ill person: consider reducing cleaning frequency to as-needed (e.g., soiled items and surfaces) to avoid unnecessary contact with the ill person.

As much as possible, an ill person should stay in a specific room and away from other people in their home, following home care guidance.

The caregiver can provide personal cleaning supplies for an ill person’s room and bathroom, unless the room is occupied by a child or another person for whom such supplies would not be appropriate. These supplies include tissues, paper towels, cleaners and EPA-registered disinfectants (examples at this link.)

What should I do if I think I am sick?