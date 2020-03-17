Closings & Delays
COVID-19 update: State confirms 65 cases

by: Megan Schellong

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed 65 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Michigan.

Of the 65 cases, 58 percent are male and 42 percent are female. By age, nearly one-third of the cases are people 60 to 69 years old with second largest age group of 40 to 49 years following at 17 percent.

The latest COVID-19 case updates can be found at https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus

Beginning today, the state will begin reporting positive cases by the following categorization.

  • Cases and deaths broken down by county
  • Cases by age range (in 10-year increments)
  • Cases by sex

The afternoon web update will include all information reported through midnight the previous day. As of 2 p.m. March 16, one additional individual tested positive for COVID-19, an adult female from Macomb County with history of domestic travel.

