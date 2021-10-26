COVID-19 vaccines for kids, what’s the best way to get started?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The question stands- what’s the best way to roll out the covid-19 vaccine for kids?

Health officials and school leaders are working together to find the answers.

It can be hard for some parents to find a time to take their child to the doctors, so this is an effort by the health department and school district to bring the vaccination clinics to the kids.

“We’re focused on kids were trying to help kids stay safe,” said Superintendent of Ingham Intermediate Schools Jason Mellema. He says the district, along with the Ingham County Health Department are asking parents for some ideas.

All they have to do is fill out a survey anonymously about vaccinations for children 5 through 11 years old.

“We have to know how much vaccine to order how much vaccine to have on hand without it being too much to have on hand and expiring on us,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail. “Work with the schools when it comes to vaccinations and find out if there is a desire to have some services provided on sight for convenience and cause parents they have to get off work take kids to doctors those kinds of things so were just trying to make things easy.”

While the health department and districts are working together to bring vaccinations into schools, you will still be able to take your child to a family doctor or pharmacy for the shots.