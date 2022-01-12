COVID-19 vaccines to be available at Breslin Center

Dr. Manjul Shukla transfers Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at a mobile vaccination clinic in Worcester, Mass. Pfizer said Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine may protect against the new omicron variant even though the initial two doses appear significantly less effective. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Ingham County Health Department and Michigan State University will be offering COVID-19 vaccines at the Breslin Center from 10:00-5:00 p.m. on Jan. 17, Jan. 26 and Jan. 31.

Those looking to receive the vaccine should schedule an appointment here.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available.

MSU requires all students and staff to receive their COVID-19 boosters by Feb. 1 if eligible.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with MSU by ensuring that students, faculty, and staff have

ample opportunity to receive their booster dose when returning to campus” said Ingham County Health

Officer Linda Vail in a press release. “MSU is part of the larger Ingham County community, and as a community we must utilize all prevention strategies to increase protection against COVID-19.”

“COVID-19 vaccines are one of the few and most effective tools we have to prevent hospitalizations,

severe illness, and death,” said Michigan State University Physician Dave Weismantel. “I appreciate and

thank the Ingham County Health Department for their continued partnership and collaboration to help

protect our campus community and region with these safe and effective vaccines.”