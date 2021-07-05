COVID-19 virtual townhall to be held later this week

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Michigan State officials plan to hold a virtual town hall later this week to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine with parents and families.

Organizers of the event say the discussion will be centered around vaccine safety and its possible side effects. The event will be moderated by Veronica Mcnally, founder of the Franny Strong Foundation, and IVaccinate Program.

Michigan state officials want to spread more education around vaccine safety, protocols, and the importance of a COVID-19 shot. State officials say they are trying to keep the meeting as transparent as possible regarding the differences in the shots.

Michigan is still working towards its initial goal of getting at least 70 percent of residents vaccinated.

The meeting information and details will be announced later this week.