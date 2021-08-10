COVID cases continue to rise in Ingham County

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – Despite the COVID-19 vaccine being widely available, cases in Ingham County continue to rise. Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says this increase is fueled by the unvaccinated.

The uptick is mostly occurring in the 20-29 and 40-49 age ranges, the groups least likely to get their COVID-19 shots.

Vail says this is proof that the vaccine works.

Around 61% of Ingham County has received at least one dose of the vaccine, putting the county about 9% away from its goal, or around 21,000 people.

The City of Jackson requires masks for those inside all city buildings, regardless of vaccination status.. Mayor Mark Dobies says that mandate is intended to protect city employees and the public.