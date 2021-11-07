Covid long haulers find comfort in each other

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— As the fight to end the pandemic continues several people across the country are dealing with serious long-term effects after recovering from COVID-19. Now many of them finding comfort in each other.

Doctors tell me post-covid syndrome also known as COVID long haul are symptoms you develop after recovering from COVID-19. There are several Facebook groups for it, and that’s where three women formed a support system.

The last time we spoke to Nellie Corzo in July she was dealing with several long-term effects from COVID-19. Today she’s doing better.

“In terms of my GI issues that’s been improving dramatically however my central nervous system is still not all the way up to par,” said Corzo.



Corzo was diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2020, and months later she developed several symptoms she’s still dealing with.

“I have earaches every day. I have tremors and vibrations still everyday, headache is every day. I get a burning sensation in my head where it literally feels like my head is on fire,” she said. That’s only to name a few.

She found a Facebook group called “The COVID-19 Advocacy Project” for people dealing with similar problems.



“To stumble upon these groups and know that there were other people like me that were also going through similar situations was comforting,” she said.

That’s where she met Becca Meyer and Claudia Gutierrez.

“We’ve been able to share resources with each other, we’ve been able to make like these beautiful genuine friendships,” said Guiterrez.



They shared their stories and struggles with one another from their mental and physical health.

For Gutierrez, after dealing with COVID-19. She was diagnosed with abnormal enzymes, making it hard for her body to process any medications.

“Unfortunately in my case I stopped tolerating pretty much everything. Including natural stuff like supplements. And it got to the point of me not tolerating saline,” said Gutierrez.

They even shared their financial problems from medical bills. For Gutierrez and Corzo, both of them lost their jobs due to their long-term symptoms and being in and out of the hospital.



“In my case, we’ve sold about 90% of our belongings just to be able to make ends meet.”

Doctors across the country including at the University of Michigan are trying to find answers to these complicated side effects.



“A lot has been tried, and it’s just very frustrating because it’s just we don’t know what’s going on with my body can tolerate,” said Gutierrez.