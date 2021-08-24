COVID or the flu? Experts share healthy tips to stay safe.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Like many parents today, Ricala Carter is hoping for the best, and in-between emotions. ‘

“I am a little nervous and not really sure what to think about, but hoping and praying that everything will be fine this school year.”

For some students, it’s their first time back to in-person learning in more than a year.

“My kids did not go to school in person since March 2020. So this is the first day that they are back in school so it’s very strange for our family to have them out of the house,” said Kaplan.

Staying protected against Covid-19 is top of mind, but pediatricians say there will be other viruses, like the flu.

“So you may start to see things that you did not see last year but it is certainly very common for children to get many viruses throughout the year. We’re hoping that masking help mitigates some of that in addition to mitigating Covid,” said Melissa Rosenberg, a pediatric infectious disease doctor.

She says it’s hard to tell what a fever or runny nose might be.

That’s why the best recommendation is to stay home if you’re sick.

“There’s no easy way to tell. If your child is sick. You need to keep them home call your physician and you need to get them tested,” she said.

Parents say they’ll do anything to keep their children safe. “I would rather for my son to wear a mask and my daughter than for them to be hospitalized because they’ve gotten sick from covid,” said Carter.