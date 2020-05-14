Cranhill Ranch Youth Camps cancelled due to COVID-19

BIG RAPIDS, MI – CranHill Ranch has announced it will cancel all summer 2020 youth camps, day camps, adventure camps, special needs camps and their national Christian Adventures program. “We are heartbroken that we had to cancel camps this summer. We love to see the campers each year and the joy on their face when they come. It’s just disappointing that there really was no other option,” CranHill President, Scott Barger said.

CranHill has worked with doctors, nurses, state agencies and national organizations in developing possible strategies on how to facilitate summer camp in a Covid-19 world.

“Overall, our strong commitment to the camper’s health and safety was the ultimate determining factor,” Barger said. “Also, we felt that in order to honor the summer staff and camper families, it would be best to give them a clear decision and not keep them wondering with each passing day.”

For over 52 years, CranHill has been providing summer camps to youth from all over Michigan and the Midwest. They have become a leader in the Christian Camping industry as well as pioneers in the Family Campground ministry arena. They offer large camping sites and over 300 acres for guests to enjoy during their stay. CranHill’s Family Campground, Cottages and Group Rental Facilities are scheduled to open as soon as the Stay Safer at Home order is lifted. More information can be found on their website at www.cranhillranch.com