Crash causes road closure on M-52 and Howell Rd

Ingham County, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Troopers are on the scene of a two-vehicle traffic crash in Leroy Township in Ingham County.

The crash occurred on M-52 and Howell Rd at 7:22 a.m., causing both roads to be closed in both directions at this time.

Both drivers were transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

According t troopers, the vehicle traveling eastbound on Howell Rd. failed to yield to a pickup truck going northbound on M-52.

Alcohol is not suspected in this crash and both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

