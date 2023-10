LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Transportation is reporting the eastbound lanes of I-94 remain closed west of Jackson due to a crash. As of 10 a.m., the westbound lanes were re-opened.

An MDOT camera shows a large backup near the location of the crash.

At this time it’s not known how many vehicles are involved or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.