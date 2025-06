LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Southbound US-127 is closed at I-94 Exit 43 near Jackson due to a crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

Crash at US-127 and I-94 Exit 43 (MDOT)

MDOT reports that all lanes are blocked as of 1:17 p.m. on Sunday.

Traffic map of crash at US-127 and I-94 Exit 43 (MDOT)

6 News will update when more information is made available.