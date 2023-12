LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Washington Ave. and Malcolm X St. in downtown Lansing was partially closed Friday afternoon after a collision caused a medical transport van to overturn.

Lansing Police Sgt. Mark Stanley tells 6 News the incident occurred at about 1:30 p.m. near REO Town.

He said a red light was run. No one was injured and Stanley said it was unclear if anyone was being transported by the medical vehicle.

The intersection is back open.