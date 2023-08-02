AURELIUS TWP., Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office announced that a fatal crash occurred in Aurelius Township on Tuesday.

On Aug. 1, 2023, at 9:45 p.m., Ingham County Sheriff Deputies responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Waverly Rd. near Columbia Rd.

A 48-year-old Onondaga man died in the crash. He was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.

The car was traveling north on Waverly Rd. when it left the roadway and rolled, the sheriff’s department said. The man was ejected from the vehicle and died on scene from his injuries.

The Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team is still investigating the crash.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office by calling 517-676-8202.